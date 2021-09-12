Arkansas Releases Incredible Video Trolling Texas After Massive 40-21 Win

Arkansas decapitated Texas on social media after blowing them out Saturday night.

The Razorbacks boat raced the Longhorns off of the field to the tune of 40-21, but the real massacre might have happened after the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

Arkansas released a video compilation of people saying the Longhorns are back over the years and cut in Jonathan Frakes telling people it’s not true.

It’s legit so funny and so mean all at the same time. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

That’s an absolutely brutal video for Texas fans to stomach. Arkansas is trending upward, but they’ve been bad for a very long time.

Yet, they crushed Texas and then released a video that is one of the most emasculating things I’ve ever seen in college football.

I’m not sure how the Longhorns will ever bounce back from this one. Just a brutal shot on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

Also, what the hell was up with Arkansas fans storming the field? It’s Texas, folks. You didn’t beat Alabama or Georgia.

You beat a middle of the pack Big 12 team. You’re in the SEC! Act like it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

Outside of storming the field, it was an incredible night for the Razorbacks!