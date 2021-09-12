Brewers Pitch First No-Hitter In 34 Years

Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers teamed up to pitch the second no-hitter in the team’s history Saturday night against the Cleveland Indians, combining to strike out 16 hitters.

Burnes threw a career-high 115 pitches over eight innings and retired the first 18 batters, MLB reported. A leadoff walk by Myles Straw was the only blemish on Burnes’s performance, which featured 14 strikeouts. Hader pitched the ninth, adding two more strikeouts as he notched his 31st save of the season.

The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the first when Christian Yelich hit his 18th double of the season to bring in Kolton Wong. Yelich advanced to third on an error by Straw and scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher Omar Narvaez. (RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers Drop Awesome Recreation From ‘The Sandlot’)

Whether you’re reliving it or catching up on it, you’re going to want to see all the best moments from tonight’s HISTORIC game 👇@MillerLite | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/MTOCvNstSR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 12, 2021



The Brewers added a third run when Daniel Vogelbach scored on a double by Rowdy Tellez, who left the game with an injury.

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain helped preserve the no-hitter with an incredible catch of a line drive by Indians second baseman Omar Miller to end the eighth inning.

Indians starter Zach Plesac took the loss, despite giving up only those three runs in six innings.

👂how it sounded on the air!@JLevering4 on the call on the @Brewers radio network on this historic night for your Milwaukee Brewers! https://t.co/EmmQGEWtbN pic.twitter.com/8zg2VHWUvn — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) September 12, 2021

The no-hitter was the first for the Brewers since 1987, when Juan Nieves no-hit the Baltimore Orioles on April 15, 1987. Plesac’s uncle, former major league pitcher Dan Plesac, was a member of that 1987 Brewers team, according to BaseballReference.

In another connection to the Nieves gem, Bill Schroeder, who was at catcher for the Nieves no-hitter, was in the broadcast booth for the Brewers.

In 2008, CC Sabathia, then with the Brewers, narrowly missed a no-hitter due to a dubious ruling on a ground ball in the fifth inning by the official scorer.