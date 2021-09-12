Editorial

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Suffers Disgusting Injury

Jerry Jeudy (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/pfn365/status/1437176678753738755)

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a horrible injury Sunday against the Giants.

The former Alabama superstar appeared to snap his ankle after it was rolled up on by a defender, and it’s one of the grossest injuries we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a watch below, but don’t do it if you plan on eating soon.

Honestly, that’s absolutely brutal, and I damn near got sick even watching the video of Jeudy going down.

I can’t tell if it was his ankle or lower leg that gave out, but either way, I don’t think you’ll see Jeudy back on the field in the near future.

As a betting man, I’d bet a ton that Jeudy could be done for the year. I mean, it looked like a clean snap.

It damn sure doesn’t look like a sprain or a bruise. It looks like the bone just got obliterated.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that he’s able to return sooner than later, but I’m not holding my breath that’s the case.