Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Suffers Disgusting Injury

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a horrible injury Sunday against the Giants.

The former Alabama superstar appeared to snap his ankle after it was rolled up on by a defender, and it’s one of the grossest injuries we’ve seen in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a watch below, but don’t do it if you plan on eating soon.

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field after suffering a bad ankle injury. Warning: This video is graphic. pic.twitter.com/ze9leuaRRU — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 12, 2021

Honestly, that’s absolutely brutal, and I damn near got sick even watching the video of Jeudy going down.

I can’t tell if it was his ankle or lower leg that gave out, but either way, I don’t think you’ll see Jeudy back on the field in the near future.

Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field after an apparent ankle injury pic.twitter.com/3PSZLRslvN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

As a betting man, I’d bet a ton that Jeudy could be done for the year. I mean, it looked like a clean snap.

It damn sure doesn’t look like a sprain or a bruise. It looks like the bone just got obliterated.

Jerry Jeudy has his ankle rolled up on BADDD pic.twitter.com/KdWv2LcIzb — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 12, 2021

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that he’s able to return sooner than later, but I’m not holding my breath that’s the case.