College GameDay Will Be At Penn State For The Auburn Game

College GameDay is headed to Penn State.

The popular ESPN event announced Saturday night that it’s headed to Happy Valley for the game this upcoming weekend between the Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a great decision by ESPN. The PSU/Auburn game is going to be absolutely electric, and it’s also likely going to be my game of the week.

Penn State is 2-0 with a win over Wisconsin to start the season, and it looks like they’re going to be very competitive all year long.

Auburn is also 2-0 and they’ve handed out two massive butt kickings to start the season. Both squads are primed for a monster upcoming Saturday.

Now, College GameDay will be in town to capture the excitement and intensity. After all, this is what college football is all about!

Make sure to check out all the action Saturday night at 7:30 EST on ABC. It’s going to be a very fun one!