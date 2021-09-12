The Detroit Lions Are Shockingly Bad At Playing Football

The Detroit Lions are a complete joke.

I think it’s safe to say that most fans didn’t expect the Lions to be great this season. We’re doing a complete rebuild, we have a new head coach in Dan Campbell and we downgraded in a major way at quarterback when Matthew Stafford was traded for Jared Goff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

However, I didn’t think that we’d be this bad. At this very moment, the Lions are losing 38-17 in the third quarter to the 49ers.

Trey Lance’s first pass in the NFL is a TD. Off to a great start (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/k6g6JpN5ah — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

Yes, the Detroit Lions somehow managed to give up 38 points and it’s not even the fourth quarter yet. It’s almost impressive how bad we are at playing defense.

I’m legit frustrated that I bought Sunday Ticket to watch this garbage. I might as well just have pitched the money right out the window while driving down the highway.

It probably would have been better spent that way.

Dee Ford got to Jared Goff in a hurry 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BjJi6684uf — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 12, 2021

I knew things were going to be tough to start the season, but I’d be lying if I said I knew things were going to be this bad.

It looks like we’re a high school team out there and as expected, Goff isn’t nearly good enough to be our franchise QB.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw picks off Jared Goff and runs it back for 6 💨 (via @NFLBrasil)

pic.twitter.com/OY6zo67Ps8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

What an absolute disaster we have on our hands in Detroit. Welcome to life as a Lions fan!