Security Crushes A Fan On The Field During Yankees/Mets Game In Viral Video

A fan learned the hard way Saturday during the Mets/Yankees game that running on the field isn’t always a great idea.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a fan was running around on the field during the MLB game and was doing a nice job of evading security. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

However, all great things come to an end and a security guard eventually laid him out. Watch the incredible chase below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Security guard left it all out on the field @BS_NewYork pic.twitter.com/wCoeUJ2Jiy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure that’s one of the more impressive videos we’ve seen of a fan on the field. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

He showed solid speed, great elusiveness in the open field and took what the defense gave him. At the very least, he showed a high IQ when it comes to playing stupid games. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes pic.twitter.com/fcpkQ8oJJW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021

Of course, all stupid games end with stupid prizes and he wasn’t an exception to that rule. Security drilled him! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

While I’m sure he’s not happy about being arrested, I’d like to thank him for giving the internet this epic moment!

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!