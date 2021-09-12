Today Is The First Full Sunday Of NFL Action Of The Season

The first full Sunday of NFL action has arrived.

Believe it or not, we somehow actually made it to the first Sunday of the season, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I have no idea how we got here, but we’re here. There are going to be NFL games all day, and that’s a win for America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Ever since March 2020, this country has been engulfed and consumed by chaos. The one constant we always have is football.

Well, the Bucs and Cowboys got us started this past Thursday and we’re now going to have tons of games on all day.

If that doesn’t get you pumped up, then you’re no fan of mine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Whenever football is rolling in America, you know the country is going to be okay. No matter what happens, as long as we keep playing football, we’ll keep surviving.

Today is another glorious reminder of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

So, fire up the grill, get some beer on ice and let’s get ready to roll! I can’t wait to soak it up all day!