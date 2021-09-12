Editorial

Florida State Loses To Jacksonville State On Shocking Final Play

FSU (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1436902199037149184)

Jacksonville State stunned Florida State 20-17 Saturday night.

On the final play of the game, the Gamecocks threw up a desperation heave down 17-14 with the clock running out and Jacksonville State took it 59-yards to the house for the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment play out below.

What the hell is going on with Florida State? Seriously, what the hell is Mike Norvell doing down in Tallahassee?

They gave up a 59 yard touchdown pass to lose to an FCS squad that shouldn’t have been within 30 of them.

To make matters even worse, Darren Rovell pointed out that the Seminoles paid the Gamecocks $400,000 to come and play them.

Imagine paying someone $400,000 to kick your teeth in. Just laughably bad.

I have no idea how the Seminoles and Norvell are going to get this situation fixed, but they better do it quickly because they are off to a brutally bad start to the season.