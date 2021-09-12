Florida State Loses To Jacksonville State On Shocking Final Play

Jacksonville State stunned Florida State 20-17 Saturday night.

On the final play of the game, the Gamecocks threw up a desperation heave down 17-14 with the clock running out and Jacksonville State took it 59-yards to the house for the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment play out below.

Jacksonville State 59-yard game-winner as time expires to beat Florida State! pic.twitter.com/uxUPumAOFt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 12, 2021

What the hell is going on with Florida State? Seriously, what the hell is Mike Norvell doing down in Tallahassee?

They gave up a 59 yard touchdown pass to lose to an FCS squad that shouldn’t have been within 30 of them.

As called on Florida State radio: pic.twitter.com/DPEsUnlgoi — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 12, 2021

To make matters even worse, Darren Rovell pointed out that the Seminoles paid the Gamecocks $400,000 to come and play them.

Imagine paying someone $400,000 to kick your teeth in. Just laughably bad.

Florida State paid Jacksonville State $400,000 tonight. Then they lost pic.twitter.com/eDsHwsCkKs — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 12, 2021

I have no idea how the Seminoles and Norvell are going to get this situation fixed, but they better do it quickly because they are off to a brutally bad start to the season.