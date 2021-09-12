‘Totally False’: Manchin Bucks Ocasio-Cortez’s Claim That ‘Weekly Huddles’ With Fossil Fuel Lobbyists Are Killing People

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin blasted Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for speculating about his “weekly huddles” with fossil fuel lobbyists.

CNN host Dana Bash asked Manchin on Sunday to react to Cortez’s tweet where she claimed that the West Virginia senator cannot support the Democrat-backed reconciliation bill because of his ties to the fossil fuel corporations.

Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called “bipartisan” fossil fuel bills. It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this “bipartisan” corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation. https://t.co/KW8w7HUhvT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021

“Its’s totally false. Those type of superlatives … continue to divide, divide, divide,” Manchin responded. “I don’t know that young lady that well. I met her one time between sets here, but that’s it. We have not had any conversations. She’s just speculating and saying things.”

WATCH:

The senator noted that he keeps his “door open for everybody.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Make This A Bernie Sanders Vs Joe Manchin Issue’: Sanders Pushes Back On Dana Bash)

Manchin named rising debt and inflation as reasons he will not support the $3.5 trillion bill in a Sept. 2 op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. The senator is unlikely to extend his support to any proposal that costs more than $1.5 trillion, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A Thursday survey showed that a majority of voters agree with Manchin that there needs to be a “strategic pause” on the additional government spending.