Browns Safety Ronnie Harrison Gets Ejected After Pushing A Chiefs Coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison got ejected against the Chiefs after behaving like an idiot.

Early in the opening Sunday game, the Browns defensive back very clearly pushed a coach on the Chiefs after the coach gave him a light shove to get him away from a scrum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After Harrison’s actions, he was booted from the game. You can watch the play unfold below.

#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected after taking a big swing at a #Chiefs coach. Not sure what this was about. He’ll also see a fine later this week.pic.twitter.com/rcAxugqhyv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2021

What an absolute idiot. The Chiefs coach did what he thought he had to do to protect his player in the area, and Harrison responded like he’d just been attacked.

If you think you can push an opposing coach without getting ejected, then you’re an absolute moron. Harrison left the refs no choice and they threw him out.

Browns DB Ronnie Harrison got ejected after getting into it with a Chiefs coach pic.twitter.com/WtDLYNTWxh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

Not only did he get ejected, but you can bet that there will be a very hefty fine on its way from the NFL.

There is no chance the NFL lets a guy push a coach and doesn’t drop the hammer on him financially. He’s going to likely lose tens of thousands of dollars.

Ronnie Harrison ejected for this pic.twitter.com/k3bniHsEy7 — Tony X (@soIoucity) September 12, 2021

In life, it’s sometimes best to walk away. That’s a lesson Harrison clearly never learned.