Toby Keith: ‘Never Apologize For Being Patriotic’

Toby Keith wants people to know it’s okay to love the USA.

The legendary country music star released a video talking about the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, and he ended it by telling his fans "never apologize for being patriotic."

You can watch his full comments below.

This is the kind of stuff I love seeing out of celebrities, and it’s something we should all say. This is the United States of America, and we live in the greatest country in the history of the world.

If you don’t agree, then I suggest you pick up a history book and do a little reading. The USA is the best country this planet has ever seen and there is no close second.

20 years ago, scumbag terrorists attacked America and killed thousands of our citizens. Despite their evil actions, countless people stepped up to help save complete strangers. Today, I choose to remember and honor all those heroes on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/kiDlJJuuXU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

Saturday was the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, and it was the perfect time to remember just how lucky we all are to live in this country.

In fact, 9/11 is a perfect example of the greatness of this country. Even on our darkest day, countless people rushed to help complete strangers.

That’s the kind of spirit that makes me damn proud to be born in the USA.

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, take a moment to remember the countless Americans who rushed to help others on September 11, 2001 without hesitation. Nineteen terrorists attacked us. Thousands of Americans rushed to help. That’s the unbreakable spirit of the USA. (THREAD) — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

Props to Toby Keith for never being afraid to let people know he loves America. I wish we had a few more celebrities who did the same!