Trevor Lawrence Throws For Three Touchdowns And More Than 300 Yards In His NFL Debut

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a very solid NFL debut Sunday.

Despite losing to the Texans 37-21 to start the season, Lawrence tossed three touchdown passes and threw for an impressive 332 yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For his first outing, it was definitely a solid way to begin his NFL career.

Now, was he perfect? Far from it. Lawrence threw three interceptions and made the kinds of mistakes that you expect out of rookie quarterbacks.

So, while he was out there throwing strikes, there were also some regrettable decisions.

Justin Reid snags himself Trevor Lawrence’s first career INT pic.twitter.com/w27uikYvVV — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 12, 2021

Overall, you have to be very happy with what you saw from Lawrence today if you’re a fan of the Jaguars. The team as a whole looked terrible, but the former Clemson star displayed all the moxie in the world.

It’s crystal clear that he has a very bright future ahead of him, and I’m not sure anyone with eyes could disagree.

Now, we just have to wait and see what he does over the rest of the season.