Two Teens Shot At Haunted Hayride

Two teens were shot at a haunted hayride on Saturday night in North Versailles, Pennsylvania.

Fifteen-year-old Steven Eason was shot fatally and another unidentified teen was critically injured after the shooting, the York Dispatch reported. (RELATED: Razor Blade Allegedly Found In Halloween Candy Given To A Child)

First responders rushed the two teens to the hospital, Eason was pronounced dead in the emergency room while the other teen was being treated for critical injuries.

A spokesman for the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit said that another teen 15 to 17-years-old may have been responsible for killing Eason and injuring the other teen. The suspect they were looking for was a black male, wearing dark clothes, and carrying a black backpack, the Trib reported.

The shooting started because of an argument between a group of teenagers which resulted in one of them pulling out a gun and starting to shoot, NBC Philadelphia reported. Employees at the hayride reported hearing three to four shots being fired.

“We were in our scene getting ready for more people to come down,” employee Pipper Donaldson told KDKA-TV. “We heard the gunshots and somebody came running past us and didn’t tell us anything … They didn’t tell us anything until the end until we were ready to leave.”