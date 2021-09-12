Editorial

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Suffers Hip Injury After Brutal Hit

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/GavinoBorquez/status/1437115014247108610)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/GavinoBorquez/status/1437115014247108610)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick got lit up Sunday during a 20-16 loss to the Chargers.

Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu managed to get to Fitzpatrick and dropped the hammer in a way that you don’t often see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the brutal hit below.

Following the absolutely insane hit from Nwosu on Fitzpatrick, the veteran passer left the game with a hip injury and didn’t return.

That was an absolutely insane hit, and there’s no other way to put it. Was it legal? Without a doubt, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t huge.

You could tell as soon as Fitzpatrick hit the ground that he was in serious trouble.

Hopefully, Fitzpatrick isn’t too banged up and he’s able to return. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a guy like Fitzpatrick.

He’s a 100% pure class act.

Let’s all hope he finds a way to bounce back.