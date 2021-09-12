Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Suffers Hip Injury After Brutal Hit

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick got lit up Sunday during a 20-16 loss to the Chargers.

Chargers defender Uchenna Nwosu managed to get to Fitzpatrick and dropped the hammer in a way that you don't often see.

Watch the brutal hit below.

Chargers EDGE Uchenna Nwosu sells rush upfield, cuts inside and applies a rip to keep his body clean. Monstrous hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/QG7izxGaNo — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) September 12, 2021

Following the absolutely insane hit from Nwosu on Fitzpatrick, the veteran passer left the game with a hip injury and didn’t return.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is officially out for the game (hip). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2021

With QB Ryan Fitzpatrick dealing with a hip injury, Taylor Heinicke takes over for the time being at QB for Washington. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

That was an absolutely insane hit, and there’s no other way to put it. Was it legal? Without a doubt, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t huge.

You could tell as soon as Fitzpatrick hit the ground that he was in serious trouble.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for the rest of the day with a hip injury. pic.twitter.com/WoV6bzrS84 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 12, 2021

Hopefully, Fitzpatrick isn’t too banged up and he’s able to return. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a guy like Fitzpatrick.

He’s a 100% pure class act.

Right hip injury for Fitzpatrick — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 12, 2021

Let’s all hope he finds a way to bounce back.