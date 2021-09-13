Famous Actress Tanya Fear Reportedly Goes Missing, Fans Enlisted In Search

A Twitter account purportedly run by friends and family members of Tanya Fear asked for the public’s help locating her after she reportedly went missing.

The 31-year-old British star, best known for her work on the popular show “Doctor Who” and in the movie “Kick Ass 2,” has reportedly not been seen or made contact with anyone since Sept. 9, when the BBC reportedly confirmed that local police filed a missing persons report. She was last spotted Sept. 12 at a Trader Joe’s in the Los Angeles area, Insider.com noted in a piece published Monday.

‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles https://t.co/Y24vMhURxr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2021

An unverified Twitter account under the name “@FindTanyaFear” pleaded for the public’s help locating her and said she went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area. (RELATED: Missing Woman Reportedly Said ‘If Anything Happened’ To Her, It Was Her Husband)

“This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021,” the post read. “Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below.”

This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/ntTrhaR1pv — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 12, 2021

An update several hours later from the account read, “UPDATE: Tanya was last seen on 12th September at Trader Joe’s on 7310 Santa Monica Blvd (close to N. La Brea Ave). Anyone in that area please keep your eyes open! Thank you for all the help! Contact @FindTanyaFear or (213)-927-2971 #findtanyafear #MissingPerson.”

The account later posted a thank you to those who have helped search for the actress on the ground. (RELATED: Chinese Journalists Keep Disappearing. This Congressman Wants Answers)

Tanya’s family would like to thank everyone on the ground in LA who spent their Sunday on the streets looking. It fills our hearts to know the community is coming together. Please rest safe tonight. Let’s keep her name & info out there! #FindTanyaFear — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

The account also posted a message about the attire she was last seen wearing, “a short-sleeved brown collared fitted top with a few buttons at the top” and “dark plaid pants.”

Let’s keep the description of what she was last seen wearing out there. Thanks #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/1VYZumQY3x — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021

A press release posted on the account detailed more about the search for Tanya and included a statement ostensibly from the star’s uncle, stating the family is worried about her.

“We are deeply worried about Tanya’s whereabouts,” the statement read. “She is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and Kings College University in London.”

Fear’s manager Alex Cole said he hopes this is a “simple mistake,” the Hollywood Reporter noted.