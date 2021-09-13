Anti-Critical Race Theory Organization Launches $500,000 Ad Campaign Criticizing Loudoun County School Board

An anti-critical race theory organization is launching a $500,000 advertising campaign aimed at criticizing the Loudoun County School Board.

The Free to Learn Coalition is behind the advertisement that will air on local broadcast TV in the DC-Maryland-VA area for the next two weeks, following its premiere at the Washington Football Team’s game Sunday, according to a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Over the past year, Loudoun County has been a frequent battleground of critical race theory (CRT).

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. (RELATED: Teacher Who Said Boys Can’t Be Girls Put On Administrative Leave)

“Loudoun County, Virginia spent nearly half a million to develop a divisive curriculum promoted by political activists,” a female narrator says in the advertisement. “When parents spoke up, officials threatened to silence them.”

NEW: Ahead of the upcoming Loudoun County school board meeting, Free to Learn has a new ad campaign calling out administrators for putting politics ahead of students.. And trying to silence parents. pic.twitter.com/Svkr88iXk0 — Free to Learn (@ftlcoalition) September 12, 2021

The advertisement also includes footage of two teachers, Tanner Cross and Laura Morris, who made their concerns public at Loudon County Public Schools (LCPS) school board meetings.

Cross was put on administrative leave for his comments over an LCPS gender policy, but he was eventually reinstated following a Virginia Supreme Court decision. Cross, along with two other LCPS teachers, is currently involved in a legal battle over the gender policy.

The Free to Learn Coalition’s mission statement provides that the organization” advocates for classrooms independent of political influence … by partnering with parent and community groups that are ready to take on political activism at their school.”

The advertisement, which ends with the statement “let’s get politics out of the classroom,” is a part of a $1 million effort the group announced in June.

“In explaining LCPS’ equity priorities, it might be helpful to state what they are not,” wrote LCPS’ then-Superintendent Scott Ziegler in a March 19 statement. “They are not an effort to indoctrinate students and staff into a particular philosophy or theory. What they are is an effort to provide a welcoming, inclusive, affirming environment for all students.”

“Whether it be targeted efforts to silence dissenting parents or the push to turn teachers into informants, the Loudoun County Public School system has prioritized political activism above all else,” Free to Learn President Alleigh Marré said in a press release. “Our organization will continue to shine a light on these harmful practices until Loudoun County leadership ceases its divisive, activist-driven efforts.”

Loudon County School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

