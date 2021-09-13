Amid Reports Of Chinese Aid, Blinken Calls For ‘International Community’ To Speak With ‘One Voice’ On Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday on the international community to speak with one voice on Afghanistan, even as American adversaries move to recognize and aid the new Islamic regime in charge of Kabul.

Blinken testified before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Blinken defended the administration’s “historic” airlift of Afghans and Americans out of Kabul, and stressed that the U.S. will continue to exert diplomatic pressure on the Taliban.

“The legitimacy and support the Taliban seeks from the international community will depend on its conduct,” Blinken said. “We’ve organized contact groups with key countries to ensure the international community continues to speak with one voice on Afghanistan, and to leverage our combined influence.”

Despite the State Department’s efforts to rally international support against the Taliban, several American adversaries have already begun to work with the Islamic Emirate. China has reportedly pledged to funnel aid money to the Taliban, and the group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid called China it’s “most important partner.”

Meanwhile, both China and Russia appear poised to officially recognize the regime in Kabul. Blinken said the U.S. will continue to send humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, but will not do so by giving resources to the Taliban. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: State Department Silent For A Week As Congressional Office Asked For Help Evacuating Americans From Afghanistan, Emails Show)

“We will continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people,” Blinken said. “Consistent with sanctions, this aid will not flow through the government, but rather through independent organizations like NGO’s and UN agencies.”