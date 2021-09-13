Blinken Left Stammering As Rep. Perry Presses Him On Alleged FBI Interview About Hunter Biden

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday was asked Monday if he has been interviewed by the FBI since becoming Secretary of State.

Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry pressed Blinken about “documents to the FBI related to Hunter Biden, Burisma or the Blue State Strategies Corporation” during a House Foreign Affairs Committee about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“A little off-topic here, but I think it is interesting. How long was your recent interview with the FBI and was it a deposition?” Perry asked Blinken.

Blinken responded by saying he does not know what Perry is referring to. He would not deny being interviewed by the FBI, saying it would be inappropriate to comment. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NY Post’s ‘Smoking Gun’ Hunter Biden Email 100% Authentic, Forensic Analysis Concludes)

“Are you saying you have not had an interview with the FBI since becoming the Secretary Of State?” Perry asked. “I am not asking you to comment on the legal proceedings. I am just asking if you have been interviewed by the FBI since becoming Secretary Of State.”

“Again, I am not going to comment one way or another on any legal proceedings or not that may or may not have happened,” Blinken responded. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Jim Banks Demands Answers From Facebook Over New York Post’s Reporting On Hunter Biden)

“My concerns continue to escalate with regard to Secretary Blinken’s credibility and judgment. I was informed that the Secretary was interviewed by the FBI with regard to Hunter Biden, Burisma, and his Blue Star Strategies. The Secretary’s response – and evident discomfort thereof – was very telling,” Perry first told the Daily Caller after the questioning.

The Daily Caller contacted the State Department to which they did not immediately respond.