Speculation Swirls After 22-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing During Cross-Country Road Trip With Boyfriend

Twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito of Long Island, New York, went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend and fiancé Brian Laundrie, according to a police press release.

Petito was last heard from at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, according to a Suffolk County Police press release. Petito is described as “a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads ‘let it be,'” The Suffolk County Police said in the press release.

Petito and Laundrie were traveling in a 2012 Ford Transit van, according to the press release. The couple began their trip on July 2 at Blue Point. Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, without Petito, according to the Daily Mail. Laundrie has hired an attorney and has been uncooperative with police, the DailyMail reported, citing Petito’s family.

Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt reported her missing Saturday night, according to the Daily Mail. “Petito was reported missing September 11 at approximately 6:55 p.m. According to family, they were last in contact with her during the last week of August,” the police press release said.

The couple had converted the van into a camper to travel the country and documented their experiences on YouTube and Instagram, the Daily Mail reported.

The white van the couple were traveling in has been recovered, according to Fox News.

“For people looking for her, I want them to look for her now, not look for that van anymore,” Schmidt told Fox News.