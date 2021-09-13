Giants Head Coach Joe Judge On Fans Leaving Stadium: Team Must ‘Earn The Fans’ Respect’

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge told reporters that the team must “earn the fans’ respect” after fans left in droves during the 4th quarter of the Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“We’ve got to earn the fans’ respect, point blank,” Judge said at a post-game press conference Sunday. “These people come out here and spend their hard earned money. They sit in the seats, they cheer for us, they give us energy within the seats. We have to give them something to cheer about.”

A video posted to Twitter showed the stands at MetLife Stadium mostly empty, while the Giants were still driving down the field at the end of the fourth quarter. The Broncos put up 27 unanswered points and led 27-7 until the last drive of the game, when Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored a rushing touchdown with no time left to make the final score 27-13. (RELATED: Jameis Winston Torches The Packers, Throws Five Touchdowns)

Holy cow… I have never seen a fanbase legit leave a stadium and abandon their team like this. pic.twitter.com/eAEajfjoQE — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 12, 2021

“They buy a ticket, that means they buy the right to cheer, boo, stay, leave, whatever they want to do,” said Judge. “We got to give them something to stay for. We have to give them something to cheer for. That’s on us as a team, we got to do a better job for that.”

Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard also took notice of the fans’ exodus. “I hate seeing [the fans] have to leave the game early,” he said. “That’s something that I honestly really noticed. I’m locked into the game, but you can’t help but see people lined up in the tunnels and it’s no fun seeing that.”

Sterling Shepard on the frustration of Giants fans: “These people pay their hard-earned money to come see winning football. That’s what this franchise is all about, is winning… it’s been frustrating the past few years and I understand their frustration.” pic.twitter.com/SVrIx6hHGh — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 13, 2021

The Giants play the Washington Football Team in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, then return home to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 26.