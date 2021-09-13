Jameis Winston Torches The Packers, Throws Five Touchdowns

It looks like New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is officially back.

After backing up Drew Brees in 2020, Winston got his first start since playing for the Buccaneers Sunday when the Saints played the Packers and he balled out.

During the 38-3 win for New Orleans, the Florida State Heisman winner threw five touchdowns and for 148 yards.

While the total yards wasn’t overly impressive, tossing five touchdowns in a single NFL game is downright outrageous.

Jameis Winston with the quote of the day pic.twitter.com/uyShgYdPuC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

I don’t want to get too excited, but I think it’s safe to say Jameis Winston might officially be back, and that’s good news for the NFL.

Winston has one of the biggest personalities in the league, and when he’s rolling, it’s a ton of fun to watch.

After absolutely torching the Packers 38-3, I’m not sure how anyone could argue that Winston isn’t slinging the ball all over the place.

Plus, he didn’t throw a single interception, which was his biggest problem during his time with the Bucs.

If Winston can continue to play at a high level all season long, he’s going to make an insane amount of money on his next deal.

Jameis Winston escapes the pressure and scores the TD 😤 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/hzdpJ50gmf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2021

In the short term, it’s just going to be a ton of fun seeing what he can do with the Saints.