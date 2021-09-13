Superstar Actor Gives Fans Update About Cancer Battle, Reveals He Got COVID-19 After Being Vaccinated

Superstar Jeff Bridges shared an update with fans that he’s not only winning his battle with cancer but also revealed that he got COVID-19, kicked it and credited being vaccinated as the reason.

“My cancer is in remission — the 9×12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” the 71-year-old actor wrote on his website, after revealing last October he was diagnosed with lymphoma. (RELATED: Jeff Bridges Announces That He Has Cancer)

“COVID is the rearview mirror,” he added, revealing for the first time he had come down with the coronavirus. (RELATED: Jeff Bridges Drops ‘The Big Lebowski’ Teaser As The Dude)

“COVID kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” Bridges continued. “I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers (longterm COVID-19 effects).”

“The Big Lebowski” star also wrote he believed the vaccine was the reason for his “quick improvement.”

The superstar’s message then linked to an earlier update dated in March, that wasn’t posted, where he shared that he believed he got COVID-19 from the same place he was getting chemotherapy.

“The reason I’m there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo,” the “Iron Man” star wrote. “My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake.”

Bridges shared during his 5 week battle he experienced “moments of tremendous pain,” in which he would cry out “all through the night” feeling he was “gettin’ close to the pearly gates.”

But he also wrote that his “brush with mortality” brought him a “real gift” that “life is brief and beautiful.”

“Love is all around us,” he added. “And available at all times.”