Jennifer Lopez Rocks Met Gala In Western-Theme Dress With Plunging Neckline And Incredible Leg Slit

Jennifer Lopez hands down won the day Monday when she stepped out in a western-theme dress at the annual Met Gala in New York City.

The 52-year-old singer looked absolutely stunning in the form-fitted chocolate sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and a leg slit that went all the way up during her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back into a pony tail, a black cowboy hat, belt, choker and silver high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

It honestly didn’t matter which direction the dress was viewed from, it was a true showstopper.

