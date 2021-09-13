Media Lies About Joe Rogan’s COVID Treatment | Quality Control With Jobob

In this week’s episode of “Quality Control with Jobob,” Jobob tackles the media’s latest fascination with podcast host Joe Rogan.

Rogan tested positive for the coronavirus, sparking backlash from some corporate media outlets who chastised him for being a denier of the virus, despite never having denied the virus. Jobob slammed the media for their inability to understand the difference between being skeptical of the vaccine versus not believing in the virus.

Watch:

Rogan also threatened to sue CNN for allegedly “making shit up” and claiming he used “horse dewormer” to treat his COVID-19. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says Not To Get Vaccinated If You’re Young, Sparks Massive Backlash)

Check out more episodes:

The Parents Rise Against Critical Race Theory

Lori Lightfoot Wants To Fight RACISM While CRIME Runs Rampant In Chicago

Kamala’s Inaction as Border Czar Continues As Americans Disapprove Biden’s Border Policies