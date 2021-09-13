Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Hits Met Gala In Sheer Red Number

Editorial

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, turned heads when she hit the annual Met Gala in a sheer red outfit in New York City.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old model showed up to the annual event in a sparkling long-sleeve top with sheer panels through the middle and arms during her appearance at the the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the look with loose hair slicked back, red shiny pants and red and silver sheer sequins shoes. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

It didn’t matter which way the model’s outfit was viewed, it was an unforgettable look.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Emhoff made her runway debut in February during New York Fashion Week for Proenza Schouler’s fall/winter 2021 collection following her signing with IMG Models after being spotted during President Joe Biden’s January inauguration.