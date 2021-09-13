Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Hits Met Gala In Sheer Red Number

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, turned heads when she hit the annual Met Gala in a sheer red outfit in New York City.

The 22-year-old model showed up to the annual event in a sparkling long-sleeve top with sheer panels through the middle and arms during her appearance at the the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the look with loose hair slicked back, red shiny pants and red and silver sheer sequins shoes. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

It didn’t matter which way the model’s outfit was viewed, it was an unforgettable look.

Emhoff made her runway debut in February during New York Fashion Week for Proenza Schouler’s fall/winter 2021 collection following her signing with IMG Models after being spotted during President Joe Biden’s January inauguration.