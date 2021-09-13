Nearly 60% Of Americans Support Biden’s Vaccine Mandates, Poll Shows

A majority of Americans support President Joe Biden’s actions to tighten vaccine mandates for larger companies and federal and health care workers, a new poll shows.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans said they supported companies with at least 100 employees mandating the vaccine or requiring unvaccinated employees to get tested weekly , compared to just 36% who said the opposite in the Morning Consult/POLITICO survey. The results were almost identical for mandates for federal workers without a testing opt out, with 57% supporting and 36% and opposed.

Support for mandates climbed further when asked about health care workers, even when they did not get an opt out with weekly testing; 60% said they supported the measure, almost double the 34% opposed.

While the majority support the mandates and over three-quarters of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, the poll showed, those in favor were sharply split along party lines. Eighty percent of Democrats said they backed Biden’s actions compared to just 33% of Republicans who said the same. (RELATED: Fox News Poll: Majority Of Americans Support Vaccine Mandates, Passports)

Additionally, while 41% said that government vaccine mandates violate Americans’ rights, 46% said that they protected them. Republicans and Democrats were almost exactly opposite on the issue as well, though 66% of GOP voters said that mandates violated their rights, 67% of Democrats said they protected them.

About a quarter of Americans are staunchly opposed to both mandates across the board and remain unvaccinated themselves.

The poll surveyed 2,200 American adults from Sept. 11-13, and has a two-point margin of error.

