Megan Fox Hits Red Carpet In Totally See-Through Dress At MTV VMAs

Megan Fox hands down won the day when she stepped out in totally see-through dress on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 35-year-old actress stunned in the shimmering metallic gold and silver sheer dress with a plunging neckline as she joined boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs at The Barclays Center Brooklyn In New York.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Monday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and gold metallic high heels.

To say Megan’s look was a showstopper would be a serious understatement.

It didn’t matter which view the dress was seen from, the look was unforgettable.

Check out some of the "Jennifer's Body" star's other amazing looks throughout the years here.