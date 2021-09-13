Editorial

Megan Fox Hits Red Carpet In Totally See-Through Dress At MTV VMAs

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-MTV-AWARD

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Megan Fox hands down won the day when she stepped out in totally see-through dress on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old actress stunned in the shimmering metallic gold and silver sheer dress with a plunging neckline as she joined boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV VMAs at The Barclays Center Brooklyn In New York. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Monday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

( Photo credit: Broadimage / SplashNews.com)

( Photo credit: Broadimage / SplashNews.com)

( Photo credit: Broadimage / SplashNews.com)

( Photo credit: Broadimage / SplashNews.com)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and gold metallic high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

Megan Fox New York.( Photo credit: Broadimage / SplashNews.com)

Megan Fox New York.( Photo credit: Broadimage / SplashNews.com)

To say Megan’s look was a showstopper would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

It didn’t matter which view the dress was seen from, the look was unforgettable.

Check out some of the “Jennifer’s Body” star’s other amazing looks throughout the years here.