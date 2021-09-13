Superstar Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Not Vaccinated Yet, Says People Shouldn’t Be ‘Bullied’ Into Making The Decision

Superstar Nicki Minaj lit up social media Monday after she tweeted she’s not yet vaccinated and said she thinks people shouldn’t “be bullied” into the decision.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine [because] his friend got it & became impotent,” the 38-year-old rapper tweeted to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Allows Sex Offender Boyfriend To Star In Music Video)

“His testicles became swollen,” she added. “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with [your] decision, not bullied.” (RELATED: ‘More Evidence For UFOs Being Real’: Tom Hanks’ Son Doubles Down On Viral Anti-Vaccine Rant)

She followed up her post by revealing that she has yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in a response to someone who wrote to her and said they had to get the vaccine because they couldn’t “look for a job or get a job and to earn some money.” The person also revealed now they’re worried about getting the second vaccine. (RELATED: Tom Hanks Doing ‘Not Great But Still Ok’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus)

“I know babe,” the “Bang Bang” hitmaker tweeted. “A lot of countries won’t let [people] work [without] the vaccine. I’d [definitely] recommend they get the vaccine.”

“They have to feed their families,” she added. “I’m sure I’ll [be] vaccinated as well [because] I have to go on tour, etc.”

The “I’m Legit” hitmaker not long after faced a backlash on social media for her vaccine comments and tweeted to one person asking if they were mad because the “internet” couldn’t scare her away.

“You have been tweeting about me for an hour,” Nicki wrote. “You not #Tide yet? Mad I’m my own person? Mad the internet can’t scare me away?”

“It’s always someone who looks like you,” she added. “Polls are very much a part of research. Real experiences, Open dialogue, etc. Go put on your red nose clown tingz.”

In an earlier post, Minaj revealed she would be skipping the annual Met Gala because she has to be vaccinated to attend and she wasn’t.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” the superstar tweeted. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Two of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use (Pfizer and Moderna) have been demonstrated to have more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19, Yale Medicine noted previously. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to have 72% overall efficacy.