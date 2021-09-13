Editorial

Ocasio-Cortez Draws Jeers For Showing Up To NYC Ritziest Gala In ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed up in a “Tax the Rich” dress at the annual elite Met Gala in New York City and drew cheers and jeers.

The congresswomen wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with the message “Tax the Rich” written in red across the back of the at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (RELATED: Liberal Activists Rebrand Sex Changes As ‘Gender-Affirming Medical Care’ To Bully State Officials Into Allowing The Mutilation Of Children)

She completed the look with her hair pulled back, jewelry and high heels. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says ‘Absurdly Cruel’ US Embargo Is Partly Responsible For Cuban Suffering)

The New York Times reported that AOC’s white dress was from Brother Vellies.

Others noted the fact that Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress about taxing the rich at an elite event.

Senator Marsha Blackburn commented on social media about the dress and wrote that, “@AOC is making the most of her $30,000 Met Gala ticket with all her Hollywood elite friends.”

The New York Times fashion critic also appeared to criticize the dress.

The annual event draws Hollywood’s biggest stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and many more.