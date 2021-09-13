People Get Into A Gigantic Brawl Outside Of A Bar In Wild Viral Video

People decided to throw some hands outside of a bar in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowViral, a group of young people were beating the living hell out of each other.

According to Barstool Sports, the bar is a local Mississippi State bar. Watch all the carnage unfold below.

Big fight at Hobie’s pic.twitter.com/AeSe6QrvFB — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 12, 2021

You know America is healing when we have bar fights unfolding outside of college bars. It's a tale as old as time, my friends.

A few people drink too much liquor, someone decides to say a few words, testosterone starts flowing and punches soon follow.

It never fails.

Here’s what I generally say about fighting, and I’ve said this forever. If you fight as a full grown adult, then you’re an idiot.

You know why you’re at a college bar? To meet women and hang out with the boys. You’re not there to get your face demolished.

Next time, grab another beer and save the brawl for another day.