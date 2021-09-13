‘Segregation’: Bill Maher Rips Separate College Graduations, Black National Anthem

Political talk show host Bill Maher railed against separate college graduation ceremonies, separate dorms, and the black national anthem Friday on his show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Maher said that he began calling out the left more because they are “embarrassing” him.

“Because you’re inverting things that I – I’m not going to give up on being liberal,” he said. “This is what these teachers are talking about.”

Maher argued that the left is making children “hyper-aware of race,” an issue that has led parents across the country to fight against critical race theory being taught in schools.

“You’re taking children and making them hyper-aware of race in a way they wouldn’t otherwise be,” Maher said. (RELATED: Bill Maher Defends Matt Damon, Rips The ‘Woke Police’)

“I mean, I saw last night on the football game, Alicia Keys sang ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ which now I hear is called the black national anthem,” he continued. “Now maybe we should get rid of our national anthem, but I think we should have one national anthem.”

Jason Reid of ESPN first reported that the black national anthem would be played in every stadium ahead of the Star Spangled Banner before NFL season opener games in the fall. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was adopted as the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) official song in the early 1900s.

“I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, colleges sometimes, many of them, have different graduation ceremonies for black and white, separate dorms. This is what I mean,” Maher added. “Segregation. You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name.”