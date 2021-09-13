Sewage Water Falls Into The Stands During The Washington/Chargers Game In Viral Video

Fans at the Washington/Chargers game Sunday got a very unpleasant surprise.

In a video tweeted by Darren M. Haynes (via @tommyob5), water that was apparently carrying human waste could be seen pouring into the stands at FedEx Field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point in the video, you can hear a woman shout, “That’s sh*t!” Give it a watch below. It’s pretty gross.

“It’s sewage” according to these Washington Football fans at FedEx Field @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball

(🎥I/G tommyob5) pic.twitter.com/iCYNQOzosF — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 12, 2021

If that’s truly sewage water, it’s one of the grossest things I’ve ever seen. Nobody goes to an NFL game to have sewage water dumped on them.

They go to have a few cold beers with the boys, support their team and hopefully get a win.

Instead, the Washington Football Team lost 20-16 Sunday to the Chargers and also apparently had sewage water dumping on the stands.

Yeah, if that’s not a disaster of a Sunday, then I don’t know what is. For a franchise that routinely gets dragged, this is just the latest unfortunate moment.

Hopefully, the fans got their money refunded and free tickets to another game. If sewage water poured out on me, I would lose my damn mind. I’m not sure there are people out there who wouldn’t.