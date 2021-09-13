Simone Biles To Testify Before Senate About Larry Nassar Abuse Investigation

USA Gold Medalist Simone Biles and other gymnasts will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the investigation into Larry Nassar, the disgraced gymnastics doctor accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of girls and women.

Biles will testify with USA gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman during the Sept. 15 hearing into the handling of the investigation into Nassar’s alleged actions. Their testimony will be part of the first panel, NBC News reported. The gymnasts will appear in person.

The committee will then hold a second panel with Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray. (RELATED: IG: FBI Agents Mishandled Allegations Against Gymnastics National Team Doctor Larry Nassar)

NOTICE: On Wednesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM ET, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing entitled “Dereliction of Duty: Examining the Inspector General’s Report on the FBI’s Handling of the Larry Nassar Investigation.” — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) September 2, 2021

Biles sent out a tweet in Jan. of 2018, saying she had been “sexually abused” by Nassar. (RELATED: ‘Man, I Wanna Make Fun Of Simone Biles’: Michael Che Shares ‘Tasteless’ Larry Nassar Joke)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials repeatedly violated agency policies while responding to sexual abuse allegations against Nassar, an Inspector General (IG) report released in July found.

Investigative “failures by Indianapolis [FBI] officials contributed to a delay [in investigating Nassar] of over a year,” Horowitz wrote in the report. (RELATED: Larry Nassar Victims Reach $500 Million Settlement With Michigan State University)

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for possession of child pornography in 2017 and received 40-175 years in prison in 2018 for sexual assault. Nassar molested more than 150 female gymnasts.