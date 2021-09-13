Turan Rush Accused Of Stomping And Spitting On Wisconsin Players During Blowout Loss

Eastern Michigan player Turan Rush was apparently out of control Saturday against Wisconsin.

During the 34-7 blowout loss to the Badgers, the defensive lineman was accused of spitting and stomping on players.

Hate to see it but pretty dirty stuff from Turan Rush of EMU stepping on Braelon Allen after the touchdown. Good on Logan Bruss for laying out Rush, gotta protect your guys even after the play pic.twitter.com/yEmTcy2paF — Salvatore (@Fear_Jaire) September 12, 2021

Beach said the following about the alleged spitting, according to 247Sports:

I’ll call it out on number 99 (Rush). He was spitting in guys’ faces. Chez ran him over on a play. I ran down there to get him, and the dude’s spitting in his face. That’s unnecessary. There’s no need for that. On the final play on offense, he stomped on Braelon Allen’s chest. There’s no need for that. That’s why (Logan) Bruss got that personal foul. He’s just trying to protect the guy.

To make matters even worse, in a video tweeted by @tuttlebw, Rush could be seen appearing to stick his fingers in Graham Mertz’s facemask and go after his eyes.

You can watch the video and decide for yourself below.

Thought Mertz got some of the pellets from the field in his eyes. Turns out Turan Rush had his fingers inside his face mask. (via @tuttlebw) pic.twitter.com/PSdBGWO1FA — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 12, 2021

This guy seems like an absolute scumbag, and I have no problem stating that.

I was wondering why tempers seemed to flare at the end of the game. I guess it’s now crystal clear. If an opponent is going to treat your teammates like this, then you have to send a message that it won’t be tolerated.

So spitting, stomping and attempted eye gouging from Turan Rush tonight. pic.twitter.com/ug6Ta35CmQ — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 12, 2021

Football is a violent sport, but it’s not meant to be malicious. If you don’t understand that and can’t keep your temper under control, then get the hell out.

The last thing I want to see is some clown hurt my guys.

Wisconsin player claims EMU DE stomped on, spit at Badgers players; he may have also had his hands inside the QB’s facemask: https://t.co/RZN5ZC6XFI https://t.co/Ucuta5cI2k — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 12, 2021

Props to Bruss for dropping him at the end of the game.