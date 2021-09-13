Why Bashar J. Katou Recommends Focusing on a Single Niche Versus Diversification

The race of life, especially in an ever-changing world, has left many people wondering what more they need to do to achieve freedom and ensure future security. While technology has eased so many things for the world, it has also fueled confusion that has led people into believing they need to spread their wings and diversify as much as possible to succeed. Bashar J. Katou firmly says that that’s not the way to go. Instead, he strongly advocates for “focus.”

Bashar J. Katou is the Founder and CEO of BJK University, and his mission is to save a million lives and not in the medical sense. Bashar has invested more than $250,000 in masterminds, coaches, courses, and consultants to help him grow and further his self-development journey. Through his work, Bashar aims to help one million people achieve time and financial freedom.

According to Bashar J. Katou, most people are stuck in the rat race because their focus is divided. Showing people a better way to live a happier life is Bashar’s measure of success. He has no hesitation in saying that people should focus on one niche with no limits and put all their energy into it rather than diversifying. In his years of experience, he has discovered that putting your full commitment and undivided attention into a single goal is the secret to ultimate success.

While diversification does have its merits, Bashar J. Katou is not sold on it because it divides your focus. This means you’re not giving your 100% to what you are doing. He recommends taking time to figure out what that ONE thing is going to be and put all your focus into growing through it. For Bashar, helping others attain success is his life mission which he is furthering through BJK University.

Is it easier to focus on just one niche? Bashar says, “Absolutely not! Nothing comes easy, and whatever route you take, you will need to work hard to succeed. However, a single focus gives you a clear-mapped direction and a set goal and pushes you to do your best. I don’t recommend having a plan B because that makes people grind less vigorously.”

Taking Bashar J. Katou’s advice into account, everyone should start thinking about their preferred area of focus. And there is no better time to start than now!