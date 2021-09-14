Anti-Biden Protesters With ‘F*ck Biden’ Flags Taunt President’s Motorcade In California

A large crowd of protesters booed President Joe Biden’s motorcade as he reportedly arrived in Long Beach, California on Monday.

The crowd gathered at Long Beach City College as the president’s motorcade arrived and greeted him with flags that said “F*ck Biden” and gave him the middle finger as the cars drove away. Some people in the crowd also had signs supporting the effort to recall Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

BREAKING: What appears to be Joe Biden’s motorcade BOOED massively by Patriots at Long Beach City College @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/04y06RlcJA — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 14, 2021

The president spoke in Long Beach to offer support for the embattled governor and encourage voters to vote “no” in the recall election. A crowd of around 1,100 reportedly attended the event.

During his address, Biden took shots at Larry Elder, Newsom’s opponent, who is the leading Republican running for governor. He said that Newsom was “a governor who will follow science” and declared that Elder was “anti-women, anti-worker” and a “climate denier.” (RELATED: Larry Elder’s Campaign Slams LA Times Over Photo ‘That Made It Appear’ He Was ‘Hitting’ Supporter)

“The eyes of the nation, this is not hyperbole, the eyes of the nation are on California because the decision you are about to make isn’t just going to have a huge impact on California, it’s going to reverberate around the nation – and quite frankly, not a joke, around the world,” Biden told the crowd. “And here’s why. All of you know the last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump.”

“Well, this year, this year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I have ever seen,” the president said of Elder. “No, I really mean it. And he’s leading the other team. He’s a clone of Donald Trump.”