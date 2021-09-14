Baseball Legend Mike Piazza Says He’ll Visit Dodgers Stadium If Californians Vote For Larry Elder

Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza endorsed conservative radio show host Larry Elder for governor in the California Recall Election on Tuesday.

He announced that if Elder wins, he would make an appearance at Dodger Stadium to thank all that voted for him, on a video posted on Twitter.

“Get out to vote to recall Gavin Newsom and put Larry Elder in Sacramento,” Piazza said in a video shared on Elder’s Twitter account. “Here’s the deal, you guys do this and I’ll personally come out to Dodger Stadium and thank all the Dodger fans who voted for him and say hi to a lot of friends I haven’t seen in a long time.” (RELATED:Rose McGowan Backs Larry Elder In Final Days Before Recall)

“Larry Elder will bring back the California dream,” Piazza said.

Piazza is a former baseball catcher who played in the Major Leagues from 1992 to 2007. He was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins and Oakland Athletics during his career, and was inducted in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Newsom drew the ire of many voters and faced significant criticism because of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading some Republicans in the state organizing a recall campaign.

California’s recall election ends Sept. 14, and Elder is believed to be the top contender among the 46 candidates on the ballot.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to California to rally support and get out voters for Newsom. The strategy seemed to work as Newsom has experienced a surge in support. Recent polls suggest Newsom will survive the recall election.