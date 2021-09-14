Britney Spears Wipes Instagram Account Clean, Explains What’s Going On

Britney Spears definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when fans noticed that she had wiped clean her entire Instagram account of any pictures.

A message on the page read, "User not found."

A screenshot of the "Toxic" hitmaker's account can be seen below.

Britney later jumped on Twitter to calm fears and explain she was taking a social media break to enjoy her engagement.

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

“Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!” Spears tweeted. “I’ll be back soon.”

The sudden disappearance of the “Gimme More” hitmaker’s account came days after she’d announced she was engaged to longtime boyfriend, actor-fitness enthusiast, Sam Asghari. It also comes weeks before the superstar singer’s next court hearing connected to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The superstar singer made headlines recently with news her father, Jamie Spears, had filed a petition to finally end her 13 year conservatorship.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.