Superstar Comedian Jim Breuer Says He Won’t Perform At Theaters That Require Vaccination Proof

Superstar Jim Breuer revealed he will not be performing at theaters that require guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it,” the 54-year-old comedian shared in a Facebook Live. The comments were noted by NBC News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Okay, Daddy’: Megyn Kelly Slams Biden After He Attacked Unvaccinated In Vaccine Mandate Speech)

“Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations … I am absolutely not doing those shows,” he added. “I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved by the system or by money. And nor should anyone that wants to laugh or be entertained.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Says It Will Require Private Companies With 100+ Employees To Mandate Vaccine Or Test Weekly)

Comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Jim Breuer says he will not be performing at venues that require proof of Covid vaccination for guests. https://t.co/pbkIHapm2L — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 14, 2021

The “Saturday Night Live” star said he thinks getting the COVID-19 vaccination is “a choice,” and didn’t think patrons of his show should be “forced,” “bribed” and or “dictated” to before they can attend his show.

“If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care,” the superstar explained. “Due to, I have to stick to my morals, I have to sick to what I know is right.”

At one point, he also revealed he, his wife and daughter all got COVID-19 and beat it.

“I had COVID,” Breuer shared. “My wife, stage IV cancer, had COVID. My daughter had COVID.”

Breuer’s comments follow similar sentiment from stars like Eric Clapton who have said they also won’t perform at venues with coronavirus restrictions.