‘Only One Of Us Has A Thing For Communist Women’: Jim Banks Fires Back At Eric Swalwell Over AOC’s Pricy Met Gala Gown

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks fired back Tuesday at Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell over a tweet about Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala gown.

Banks posted several tweets critical of Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance — in a gown emblazoned with the words “Tax the Rich” — at an event where tickets started at $35,000. (RELATED: Socialist Party Rips Ocasio-Cortez For Going To Elitist Met Gala While BLM Protesters Were Being Arrested On Pavement Just Outside)

“For Republicans AOC is the gift that keeps on giving,” Banks began.

For Republicans AOC is the gift that keeps on giving. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 14, 2021

He followed that with a call to “tax AOC’s dress!”

Tax AOC’s dress! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 14, 2021

Banks also drew attention to the fact that while Ocasio-Cortez and a number of other celebrities at the Met Gala were photographed without face masks, event staffers in the background all wore them.

Last night was symbolic of how the Democrat party governs. The lowly help are forced to mask while the elites party and laugh at you.@AOC @RepMaloney pic.twitter.com/TFL27LHULw — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 14, 2021

Swalwell responded, appearing to suggest that Banks’ comments were lascivious in nature.

“3 tweets about @AOC’s dress? Do you need a restraining order?” he asked.

3 tweets about @AOC’s dress? Do you need a restraining order? https://t.co/yliz6sA3O9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 14, 2021

Banks was quick to respond, saying, “Sorry Eric, only one of us has a thing for communist women.”

Sorry Eric, only one of us has a thing for communist women. https://t.co/fu7w3stnJp — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 14, 2021

Swalwell came under fire several months earlier after news broke that he had been involved — both professionally and personally — with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.