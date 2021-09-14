Politics

‘Only One Of Us Has A Thing For Communist Women’: Jim Banks Fires Back At Eric Swalwell Over AOC’s Pricy Met Gala Gown

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks fired back Tuesday at Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell over a tweet about Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala gown.

Banks posted several tweets critical of Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance — in a gown emblazoned with the words “Tax the Rich” — at an event where tickets started at $35,000. (RELATED: Socialist Party Rips Ocasio-Cortez For Going To Elitist Met Gala While BLM Protesters Were Being Arrested On Pavement Just Outside)

“For Republicans AOC is the gift that keeps on giving,” Banks began.

He followed that with a call to “tax AOC’s dress!”

Banks also drew attention to the fact that while Ocasio-Cortez and a number of other celebrities at the Met Gala were photographed without face masks, event staffers in the background all wore them.

Swalwell responded, appearing to suggest that Banks’ comments were lascivious in nature.

“3 tweets about @AOC’s dress? Do you need a restraining order?” he asked.

Banks was quick to respond, saying, “Sorry Eric, only one of us has a thing for communist women.”

Swalwell came under fire several months earlier after news broke that he had been involved — both professionally and personally — with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.