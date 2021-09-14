Editorial

Kendall Jenner Channels ‘My Fair Lady’ At Met Gala In Nearly Nude, Crystal-Fringed Gown

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kendall Jenner hands down won the day when she channeled “My Fair Lady” in a nearly nude floor-length gown in New York City on Monday.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in the sheer, form-fitted, crystal-fringed gown covered in rhinestones when she showed up to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up into a bun, a choker and nude high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

The dress was inspired by the gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the classic Hollywood film, “My Fair Lady.”

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s/SplashNews.com)

It didn’t matter what direction the dress was viewed from, it was an unforgettable look.

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner New York (Photo Credit: Ron Adar/M10s / SplashNews.com)

The supermodel later talked about the dress in a post she shared on Instagram.

“THE MET 2021 @voguemagazine WEARING @givenchyofficial @matthewmwilliams,” Jenner wrote. “I’m obsessed with my team. @maryphillips @jenatkinhair @marnixmarni.”