Kendall Jenner Channels ‘My Fair Lady’ At Met Gala In Nearly Nude, Crystal-Fringed Gown

Kendall Jenner hands down won the day when she channeled “My Fair Lady” in a nearly nude floor-length gown in New York City on Monday.

The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely stunning in the sheer, form-fitted, crystal-fringed gown covered in rhinestones when she showed up to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up into a bun, a choker and nude high heels.

The dress was inspired by the gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the classic Hollywood film, “My Fair Lady.”

It didn’t matter what direction the dress was viewed from, it was an unforgettable look.

The supermodel later talked about the dress in a post she shared on Instagram.

“THE MET 2021 @voguemagazine WEARING @givenchyofficial @matthewmwilliams,” Jenner wrote. “I’m obsessed with my team. @maryphillips @jenatkinhair @marnixmarni.”