Kim Kardashian Goes From Faceless Met Gala Look To Superhero Style For Gala After-Party

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kim Kardashian went from a faceless look for the annual Met Gala affair in New York City on Monday to a superhero style for a gala after-party, complete with a cape.

The 40-year-old reality star made quite an entrance decked out in an all-black outfit from head to toe, complete with a covering of her entire face, when she stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala “Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

But later for Justin Bieber’s MET gala after-party, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star ditched the face covering and baggy top for an outfit that looked right out of the DC Comic Universe. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

For her superhero look, Kim sported a form-fitted full covered black body suit, with both her arms and legs covered, complete with a cape-like wrap.

She finished off the look with her hair pulled back into a long pony tail, cat-eye shaped glasses and high heels.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Tuesday.

