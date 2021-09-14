Kim Kardashian Goes From Faceless Met Gala Look To Superhero Style For Gala After-Party

Kim Kardashian went from a faceless look for the annual Met Gala affair in New York City on Monday to a superhero style for a gala after-party, complete with a cape.

The 40-year-old reality star made quite an entrance decked out in an all-black outfit from head to toe, complete with a covering of her entire face, when she stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art."

But later for Justin Bieber's MET gala after-party, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star ditched the face covering and baggy top for an outfit that looked right out of the DC Comic Universe.

For her superhero look, Kim sported a form-fitted full covered black body suit, with both her arms and legs covered, complete with a cape-like wrap.

She finished off the look with her hair pulled back into a long pony tail, cat-eye shaped glasses and high heels.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet on Tuesday.

