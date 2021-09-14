Dem VA Gov Candidate Spotted Maskless On Train In Violation Of Guidelines

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe was reportedly spotted without a face covering while aboard an Amtrak train in July, newly-obtained photos by Fox News show.

McAuliffe was at New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station on July 29 when a fellow passenger took snapshots of the former Virginia governor. Photos show McAuliffe on a cellphone walking down the aisle of the passenger train with his face exposed, according to Fox News.

Photos also show a sign situated above McAuliffe which stated that mask-wearing is mandatory while aboard the Amtrak train.

McAuliffe seen on Amtrak without mask, skirting federal mask mandates; passenger calls it a ‘double standard’https://t.co/OnUKmhorwe — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 14, 2021

“Amtrak requires everyone to wear a face mask. Face masks must fully cover the mouth and nose and secure under the chin. Face masks must always be worn unless actively eating or drinking,” the sign reads.

The passenger, who spoke anonymously to Fox News, called McAuliffe’s failure to adhere to Amtrak’s guidelines an “absolute double standard.” Fox News also reported that Amtrak’s website further solidifies its position regarding mask-wearing. (RELATED: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Caught Partying Maskless With Large Crowd In CDC ‘Orange’ Zone)

“Federal law requires all customers and employees to wear a mask at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance,” the railroad service’s website reads.

Fox News reported that the anonymous passenger spotted the gubernatorial candidate walking across the train station and momentarily recognized who he was.

“My brain didn’t really move right away, but all of a sudden, I thought, that guy looks familiar,” the passenger told Fox News.

The passenger told Fox News that they are unaware if McAuliffe followed procedure throughout the duration of the train ride.

“We happened to be in the same train car, and I took the second photo,” the passenger told Fox News. “We took our seats, and I didn’t get up for the rest of the trip, so I can’t speak to what he did or did not do during the trip as far as wearing a mask,” further stating that when the train arrived to its destination in Washington, D.C., McAuliffe was still without mask.

“You have an individual who wants to be a leader of a state here in the United States, and it is an absolute double standard. You have to lead by example,” the passenger said, according to Fox News. The passenger also said that Americans “are tired of being told to do something by our leaders, and they don’t follow it themselves.”

McAuliffe’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.