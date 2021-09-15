‘They Wanted To Cover It Up’: McKayla Maroney Blasts FBI For Concealing Her Detailed Accounts Of Larry Nassar Abuse

U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney accused the FBI of concealing her detailed account of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar at a Senate hearing on the agency’s investigation.

“Not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said,” Maroney said on Wednesday, alongside her fellow gymnasts. She detailed how she spoke over the phone to the FBI and described her sexual abuse in “extreme detail.”

Maroney said she told the FBI she first met Nassar when she was 13 years old and that the first thing he ever said to her was to change into shorts, without wearing underwear, because it would be “easier” for him to work on her.

“Within minutes, he had his fingers in my vagina,” she testified. “The FBI then immediately asked ‘Did he insert his fingers into your rectum?’ I said, ‘No, he never did.'”

The FBI followed up by asking if Nassar ever used gloves and if this treatment ever helped her, Maroney said. She replied no both times, adding, “This treatment was 100 percent abuse and never gave me any relief.”

Maroney detailed how, when she was 15 years old, Nassar gave her a sleeping pill in Tokyo so he could “work on me” later. “That evening, I was naked, completely alone, with him on top of me, molesting me for hours.”

The gold medalist told the FBI she believed she was going to die that night and began crying over the memory but was met with silence, according to Maroney’s statement. The agent eventually asked, “‘Is that all?'” Maroney said. (RELATED: Former US Olympics Coach Charged With Human Trafficking Commits Suicide)

“Those words in itself was one of the worst moments in this entire process for me,” she said. Maroney accused the FBI of failing to protect her like they were supposed to do and instead “they wanted to cover it up.”

“This was very clear, cookie-cutter pedophilia and abuse,” Maroney testified. “I thought, given the severity of the situation, they would act quickly for the sake of other girls, but instead it took them 14 months to report anything, when Larry Nassar, in my opinion, should have been in jail that day.”

After reading the report from the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General, Maroney said she was “shocked and deeply disappointed at this narrative they chose to fabricate.”

The FBI and the Department of Justice “clearly violated policies and were negligent in executing their duties,” Maroney said. “To not indict these agents is a disservice to me and my teammates.”

