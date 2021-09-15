‘I Don’t Respect Them’: Lawrence Jones Asks Why Vote Republican ‘If They Are Going To Be Just Like The Democrats’

Fox News Primetime host Lawrence Jones said Wednesday that Republicans need to do more to oppose Democratic policies and “fight for the people you swore an oath to protect.”

“All due respect to the Republican Party — actually I don’t respect them very much — you’ve got to do more than your letters,” Lawrence said. “No one cares about your letters. You’ve got to get up and fight for the people that you swore an oath to protect and they are not doing that right now. And I don’t understand why we should vote them in if they’re going to be just like the Democrats,” he continued.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway agreed, saying that mask and vaccine mandates represent “restrictions on liberty” and Republicans should be making it “difficult for the government” to continue to impose them. (RELATED: Psaki Evades When Asked If Vaccine Mandates Will Hurt People Of Color)

“People have been way too compliant. And by the way, it’s not just about COVID, it’s about so many things,” she said, claiming that Americans “are fed up” with “institutions crumbling” and seeing “woke generals” allegedly making calls to China that undermined former President Donald Trump.

“They want Republican leaders to be worth something,” Hemingway said. She insisted the GOP has been silent or compliant on a range of issues like the economy, immigration and foreign policy and they are not providing conservative voters with a viable policy alternative.

“Republicans need to give voters a reason to vote for them and just sitting silently by or letting really awful things happen without pushback is not going to cut it and they really need to realize that.” (RELATED: Fox News Poll: Majority Of Americans Support Vaccine Mandates, Passports)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is actively opposing President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates that will affect both public and private sector workers, saying they are not in tune with science.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans said they support companies with at least 100 employees forcing their workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or at least mandating weekly testing for unvaccinated employees, according to a Morning Consult/POLITICO survey. The results were similar when those surveyed were asked if federal workers should be forced to receive the vaccine without the option of weekly testing, with 57% supporting and 36% opposed.