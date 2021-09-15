Fiancé Of Missing 22-Year-Old Woman Named As Person Of Interest In Disappearance After Cross-Country Road Trip

Authorities announced Wednesday that the fiancé of the 22-year-old woman who went missing on a cross-country road trip was named as a person of interest.

Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family after her fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home from a road trip without her. Upon beginning an investigation, Florida police identified Laundrie as a person of interest, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Missing Woman’s Ex-Boyfriend Named Person Of Interest After Her Body Was Found Stuffed Under Her Mattress)

The 22-year-old was last seen in late August in Wyoming when her family stopped hearing from her. Petito and her fiancé documented their travels in a Ford Transit Van on Youtube. Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida with the van, but without Petito, NBC News reported.

“Gabrielle’s vehicle was recovered here in North Port at her home on September 11,” said the police department in a statement, according to NBC News. “That vehicle was fully processed for evidence along with FBI agents Tuesday evening.”

Laundrie is not cooperating with police and has not provided any helpful information, according to NBC News.

“We know Brian returned here to North Port on September 1st — ten days before her family reported her missing on September 11th. We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port,” said police, according to NBC News.

Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the @NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned! #wheresgabby #FindGabby #fbitampa #gabbypetito https://t.co/4OaCk5eCjU — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 15, 2021

In a statement Wednesday, Chief Todd Garrison said the police department is pleading with anyone, including Laundrie, for information about Petito’s location, CBS News reported.

“The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance,” said Garrison, according to CBS News.