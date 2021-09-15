Jill Biden Steps Out In Pretty Floral Dress And Jacket Combo In Wisconsin

Jill Biden stepped out in a pretty dress and jacket combo Wednesday during her trip to Wisconsin where she met with educators and parents at an elementary school.

The first lady turned heads in the black and blue floral print number that went down to her knees when she arrived at the General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed her fun look with loose hair, a black blazer jacket and black high heels.

Biden gave some remarks at Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School before she attended a listening session with parents to discuss in-person learning amid the ongoing pandemic, a FLOTUS pool report said. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

“I know this is complicated, but we’re going to keep listening and we’re going to keep learning from your experiences, and we are committed to working as hard for your children, as you do,” the first lady said, according to the pool report. “And together, I know that we are going to find a way forward.”

The first lady didn’t take questions about vaccine mandates in schools when asked by local reporters, according to the pool report.

Later, the first lady traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, and spoke at the Des Moines Area Community College about the child tax credit, the report noted.