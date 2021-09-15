Mike Sancho lists 3 Steps to Overcome Stage Fear & Engage with Your Audience

To run a successful social media campaign, a person needs to engage their audience and be confident fully. “There is no place for stage fright as this can sink content quality immediately,” states Mike Sancho. With that being said, Sancho offers some great tips on overcoming stage fright and delivering engaging content that is sure to turn heads.

Mirror, Mirror

A tried and true technique to overcoming stage fright is to practice speaking in front of a mirror. You will see yourself as your audience sees you, thus helping you adjust your motions and physical appearance until you are comfortable with how you look. Next, begin to deliver your content and speak naturally. It also helps to wear the clothes you will have on the day of your presentation or filming to recreate your practice sessions. This ensures a more natural delivery at showtime, and you can adjust your movements to the clothing, states Mike.

Know Your Script

Confidence is a must to conquer stage fright and engage your audience. You have already taken the first step to master public speaking when you know your script and present it fluently. If you appear to be unfamiliar with the content you are presenting, you will lose not just audience attention but your credibility as well. Focus on your knowledge and how it can benefit the people you are reaching out to. As per Mike Sancho, when you realize you have people’s attention, this should be a great motivator and confidence booster. That confidence leads to audience engagement.

Don’t Be Afraid of Silence

If you start to get nervous or lose your chain of thought, don’t be afraid to stop speaking for a few seconds. Take a deep breath and gather your thoughts. Pausing while speaking is perfectly normal. In fact, people will probably think it is a natural part of your speech pattern. And remember, it is better to take a minute out rather than say something that will tank your presentation. This especially holds true on social media because what you put online lives forever and gaffs cannot be undone.

These techniques make Mike Sancho a natural for engaging an audience and creating top-notch social media content. They might seem simple, but don’t doubt their effectiveness. If they worked for this media personality, they are sure to work for you.