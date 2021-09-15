Nicki Minaj Responds To Tucker Carlson’s Segment On Her

Rapper Nicki Minaj reposted a segment from Fox News on Wednesday in which host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson supported her regarding her comments on vaccines.

Carlson defended Minaj over her comments encouraging people to do their own research and not get bullied into taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The rapper said that her cousin’s friend’s testicles swelled up after he received the coronavirus vaccine, which resulted in his girlfriend calling off the wedding.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” the tweet read. “So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.” (RELATED: Sheriff Says He Won’t Enforce COVID Vaccine Mandates, Calls Out Media Preemptively For ‘Sensationalism’)

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“It’s Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles that are swollen from taking the vax, that’s the claim,” Carlson said. “But it’s not anything to do with the physical effect of the vaccine that makes our political class mad. It’s the last part of Nicki Minaj’s tweet that enrages them.”

Carlson said that “media and public health officials” didn’t like Minaj’s tweet because “they make their livings bullying people.”

Minaj reposted the clip with a target emoji.

When one commenter accused Carlson of being a “white nationalist,” Minaj said that she can agree with someone from another political party.

“Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party,” she sarcastically remarked. “Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit.”

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Minaj later said on Instagram that she was locked out of Twitter. It’s unclear which tweet caused her to be locked out or how long her suspension will last.

The rapper battled with Joy Reid after the MSNBC host said that she was “sad” that Minaj used her “platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives.”

“This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets,” Minaj responded. “‘My God SISTER do better’ imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”

Tomiana purposely chose to ignore these tweets & others. I wonder why pic.twitter.com/TRY7ti2nlc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The rapper called out Reid for ignoring her other tweets where she encouraged people to get the vaccine and said that people getting the vaccine and not becoming infected was “the norm.”

Two of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use (Pfizer and Moderna) have been demonstrated to have more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19, Yale Medicine noted previously. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to have 72% overall efficacy.