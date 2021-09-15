Reba McEntire Gets Rescued After Staircase In Historic Building Collapses

Country music star Reba McEntire had to be rescued from the second story of a historic building in Oklahoma after the staircase collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

“Oh it was pretty scary, I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was,” Coby Scherrill shared, who was touring the location with the 66-year-old country music superstar, KXII reported Tuesday. Video of the “Fancy” hitmaker being helped onto a ladder from the second floor of the building in Atoka can be seen here.

“We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak it seemed weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Scherrill reportedly added. (RELATED: Country Superstar Reba McEntire Pleads With Fans To Wear Masks After Getting COVID-19 While Being Vaccinated)

Reba McEntire rescued from historic building in Oklahoma after stairs collapsehttps://t.co/4mGMKjdY84 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2021

The city’s Emergency Management Director, Travis Mullins, said the stairwell from the second floor to the third crashed onto the staircase from the first floor to the second trapping people inside, according to the outlet. The building is more than 100 years old. (RELATED: Country Star Reba McEntire Turned Down The Spot On ‘The Voice’ That Went To Blake Shelton)

“It opened our eyes to see exactly just how unsturdy they [stairwell] was and when they did collapse we see what little was holding them up,” Mullins added, according to KXII.

Paramedics on-site checked the superstar singer for injuries, and she is in healthy condition, Fox News reported. McEntire reportedly visited the location for an upcoming project.